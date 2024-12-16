Record-Breaking Kazakhstan: Guinness World Records Highlighting the Nation’s Remarkable Feats

ASTANA — Kazakhstan is a country of extraordinary achievements, where vast landscapes, rich culture, and remarkable talents come together to create history. From its natural wonders to its sporting triumphs and unique traditions, the nation has secured over 100 recognized records by Guinness World Records, showcasing its diverse and awe-inspiring identity. Here are some of the most remarkable accomplishments that put Kazakhstan on the map.

The largest landlocked country in the world

Kazakhstan claims the title of the world’s largest landlocked country, covering an impressive 2.7 million square kilometers. Ranking as the ninth-largest country globally, Kazakhstan shares its borders with five nations: Russia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

Despite being landlocked, the country is home to two massive inland seas—the Caspian Sea and the Aral Sea—highlighting its unique geographical features.

The vast Kazakh Steppe

Stretching across 804,500 square kilometers, Kazakhstan is home to the largest dry steppe in the world. This vast ecosystem, which stretches uninterrupted from the Oral River in the west to the Altai Mountains in the east, shapes much of the country’s unique landscape.

While parts of the steppe have been cultivated for agriculture since the 1950s, it remains a vital piece of Kazakhstan’s natural heritage, supporting diverse wildlife and communities. Beyond its ecological significance, Kazakhstan is leveraging its expansive territory to transform into a logistical hub, strategically connecting east to west and north to south through global trade corridors. By capitalizing on its central location, the country is positioning itself as a major player in international commerce.

A golden legacy in boxing

Kazakhstan’s dominance in Olympic boxing is unmatched. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Daniyar Yeleussinov secured the country’s fourth consecutive gold medal in the welterweight category, following victories by Bakhtiyar Artayev (2004), Bakhyt Sarsekbayev (2008), and Serik Sapiyev (2012). This remarkable streak is a testament to Kazakhstan’s prowess in this particular sport.

A chess prodigy’s triumph

Boxing may be Kazakhstan’s most renowned sport, but chess is another arena where the country shines on the global stage. A standout example is Bibisara Assaubayeva, who made history as the youngest women’s world blitz chess champion, claiming the title at just 17 years and 307 days. Her victory at the World Championships on December 30, 2021, in Warsaw, Poland, was a monumental achievement for Kazakhstan and a source of national pride. In addition to this remarkable feat, Assaubayeva holds the prestigious titles of International Master and Women’s Grandmaster, cementing her status as one of the brightest stars in the chess world.

Baursak feast fit for the record books

Baursak (puffy fried bread), Kazakhstan’s beloved traditional fried bread, has earned a spot in the record books not once but twice. In 2014, a portion weighing 856 kilograms was prepared in Almaty. This feat was eclipsed in November this year when a village in the Kostanay region cooked an astonishing 2,3 kilograms of baursak during the Baursak Fest festival, setting a new record.

The world’s highest night ski run

Kazakhstan reached new heights — literally — when Shymbulak ski resort in Almaty unveiled the world’s highest night ski run at 3,200 meters above sea level. This breathtaking achievement, recorded on March 26, 2023, offers skiing enthusiasts a unique and exhilarating experience.

The article was originally published by Kazinform.