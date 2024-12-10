Realities of Kazakh Youth: Navigating Globalization, Digitalization and Tradition

Editor’s note: The Astana Times continues a section featuring articles by our readers. As a platform that values diverse perspectives and meaningful conversations, we believe that this new section will provide space for readers to share their thoughts and insights on various topics that matter to them and the AT audience.

Situated at the crossroads of Western and Eastern civilizations, many young people in Kazakhstan now find perplexity in their own identity amid modern global changes. In particular, forces of globalization, digitalization and cultural influence are increasingly shaping the country, with a direct impact on the young generation. Most critically, this distinction applies to young Kazakhs, who are presented with greater opportunities but also feel the pull away from their cultural roots. The challenge is to avoid a self-limiting mindset, adapt to the demands of modern society, and maintain a core Kazakh identity.

Internet, social networks and technological progress have already firmly embedded Kazakhstan on the world map, exposing the country’s young generation to global values, trends and ideas. Young Kazakhs are more likely to have been exposed to the discerning objective tones of TikTok videos or are likely to bow down to teenage celebrity wannabes on Instagram or television sets following the latest western releases. These influences can feel distant from the traditional way of life that defines Kazakh heritage. Globalization of digital platforms provides a place for youth to promote radical new ideas and people without fear.

In addition, many young people in economically developed urban areas such as the cities of Almaty and Astana are shifting towards individualism, freedom and culture of consumption.

Young people in Kazakhstan today decide on their careers, way of life and mobility – a set of values most accepted in the present day world – but still succumb to customary obligations such as duty towards the family structure and respect to the elderly. The question of how to balance these influences while remaining rooted in their Kazakh identity is a personal challenge for many.

Globalization has also transformed Kazakhstan’s educational and economic landscape. Higher education is seen as the gateway to upward mobility and success, particularly as the country continues to develop and urbanize. The government’s Bolashak Scholarship, which funds Kazakh students’ education abroad, is a testament to how important it is for the nation’s youth to gain knowledge and experience from leading global institutions. However, the pressure to excel academically and secure prestigious degrees can be immense, particularly for students from less affluent backgrounds or rural areas.

For the returning students, applying what they have learned abroad in Kazakhstan can be challenging due to the evolving job market, which still has specific local needs. Urban areas may have more openings, while rural lands lack the structures and economic advancements necessary to provide jobs for highly skilled labor. Youth unemployment is still a worry and there is a growing digital economy that comes with fierce competition for high-paid jobs.

For younger Kazakhs, challenges such as corruption and inequality can be significant, as they can limit opportunities for personal and professional growth. These obstacles sometimes lead to a sense of impatience with the pace of reform, encouraging some to explore opportunities abroad in what is occasionally referred to as “brain drain.”

During my visits to different regions of Kazakhstan, I witnessed these challenges. Yet, many young Kazakhs remain deeply connected to their cultural heritage and are finding ways to blend the old with the new. So far, Kazakhstan’s deep and eventful past with the sense of belonging to the community have just as much influence on the youngsters. Many in the society are resolved to hold on to their traditions and customs whether by practicing the traditional folklore, by engaging in language preservation activities, or by being involved in different performing arts. It is particularly inspiring to see that these cultural preservation conceptions also extend to the younger generation. For example, some young entrepreneurs are establishing business startup ventures involving traditional Kazakh culture and modern technology with products and services that are appreciated even beyond Kazakhstan’s borders.

In addressing the issue of the impact of globalization on Kazakh culture and the ability of Kazakh young adults to adapt to these changes, a broad approach is necessary. The growth of Kazakh and more generally bilingual education will result in the increased cultural exchange between the young people all over the world while reinforcing ties to their cultural roots. Introducing and fostering innovative business attitudes, but from the traditional Kazakh background, gives motivation to young people to develop without turning their backs on where they come from. Additionally, promoting the digitalization of Kazakhstan’s history, music, and art can instill cultural pride in a contemporary context.

The author is Askar Sadvakassov, a graduate student at the Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Public Policy.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.