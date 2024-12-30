President Tokayev Awards Kazakh Citizens for Bravery After AZAL Plane Crash in Aktau

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Kazakh citizens for bravery, professionalism and civic responsibility in rescuing passengers from an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane that crashed in the Mangystau Region on Dec. 25.

The awardees include staff of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, doctors, police officers, employees of the Mangystau Regional Electric Grid Company and personnel of the Aktau International Airport, reported the Akorda on Dec. 29.

Aibek Alibayev, forensic scientist of the Police Department of the Mangystau Region, was awarded the Aibyn (Valor) Order of the second degree named after Bauyrzhan Momyshuly.

Serikbolat Ongar, commander of the fire department No. 12 of the region’s Baskudyk village, was awarded the Aibyn Order of the third degree named after Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev.

Bakytzhan Koybekov, head of the Mangystau Regional Multidisciplinary Hospital and Irina Kochergina, head of the medical center of the Aktau International Airport were awarded the Kurmet (Honor) Order.

Timur Kisayev, paramedic of the Mangystau regional station of emergency, Ospan Orazbekov, urgent medical care doctor of the Center for Disaster Medicine of the Mangystau Region, Yaroslav Tolstikov, dispatcher of the Aktau branch of Kazaeronavigation, and Nuraly Chopanov, master of the Mangystau Regional Electric Grid Company were awarded the Yerligi Ushin (For Courage) medal.

Bekbolat Dzhumagulov, deputy head of the Aktau International Airport service, and Yeldar Urazaliyev, staff member of the Forensic Expertise Center of the Mangystau Region, were awarded the Yeren Yenbegi Ushin (For Distinguished Labor) medal.

Fifty-one people were awarded the Gratitude of the President.

In an interview with Az.TV on Dec. 29, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev praised solidarity and compassion demonstrated by Kazakh citizens after the tragic plane crash.