President Aliyev Praises Kazakh Heroism After AZAL Plane Crash in Azerbaijan TV Interview

ASTANA — President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the joint actions of the Azerbaijani and Kazakh governments following the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane near Aktau in an interview with Az.TV on Dec. 29.

Reflecting on the joint efforts, President Aliyev, in an interview, shared his perspective on the collaboration between Azerbaijani and Kazakh officials. He recounted his Dec. 27 call with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during which the two leaders discussed the ongoing work of the special state commission investigating the incident. Tokayev assured him that Kazakhstan would make every effort to ensure a thorough and objective clarification of the circumstances surrounding the crash. Aliyev emphasized, however, that his primary purpose for the call was to express his gratitude.

“We received information that as soon as the accident occurred, Kazakh rescuers quickly arrived at the scene and began extracting people from the destroyed fuselage. They risked their lives, not knowing if another explosion might occur. Parts of the plane were already burning, and other parts could catch fire, yet they displayed real heroism,” Aliyev stated.

Aliyev also commended the Kazakh medical staff, emphasizing their invaluable efforts.

“The injured passengers were immediately taken to medical institutions. For this, I also expressed my gratitude to President Tokayev,” he said.

He noted that the solidarity the Kazakh people showed deeply moved the Azerbaijani nation.

“Ordinary citizens visited our consulate in Aktau to lay flowers and express their sympathy and solidarity with us. This is the essence of true friendship and brotherhood, which are best demonstrated through such heartfelt actions,” he added.

During his phone conversation with Tokayev, Aliyev also addressed Azerbaijan’s position on the investigation, insisting on an international examination and declining to involve the Interstate Aviation Committee. According to Aliyev, President Tokayev understood and accepted this position.

“Representatives of Azerbaijani and Kazakh state structures, along with members and heads of the commission and prosecutors, remain in constant contact. Kazakhstan, for its part, has also established a State Commission to ensure that all aspects of the case are thoroughly clarified,” Aliyev explained.

Aliyev also noted that he expressed his condolences to President Tokayev, as six citizens of Kazakhstan had lost their lives in the crash. He added that President Tokayev, in turn, extended his condolences to him.

“In other words, despite the gravity of this tragedy, it became a kind of test—a test of how and who would endure it. I am glad that, despite this tragedy, I see and am confident that Kazakhstan shares the same view. Our friendship and brotherhood have become even stronger after this difficult trial,” he said.

The Embraer 190 aircraft, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines and en route from Baku to Grozny, Chechnya, crashed three kilometers from Aktau on Dec. 25. The tragedy claimed 39 lives, while 29 passengers, including three children, survived. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

On Dec. 28, President Tokayev convened a meeting in Astana to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident. Tokayev commended the emergency services for their immediate response, which he noted had averted “far more serious consequences” and saved numerous lives.

“The rescue operations were conducted at a high level. Comprehensive information about the incident was promptly provided to the public,” Tokayev stated.

He also praised the solidarity and compassion demonstrated by Kazakh citizens.

“From the very first moments, our people reached out to help those affected. They lined up to donate blood, showing genuine compassion and organization,” he said.