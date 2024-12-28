President Tokayev Orders Thorough, Impartial Investigation of Plane Crash in Aktau

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev directed a thorough and impartial investigation into an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash near Aktau at a Dec. 28 meeting in Astana, reported the Akorda press service.

Opening the meeting, Tokayev once again expressed condolences to the families and friends of the people who died in the crash. Of the 62 passengers on board, six were Kazakh nationals; all died in the crash.

Tokayev commended the immediate response of the emergency services, saying it averted “far more serious consequences” of the accident and saved numerous lives.

“The rescue operations were conducted at a high level. Comprehensive information about the incident was promptly provided to the public,” Tokayev said. “From the very first moments, our citizens reached out to help those affected, demonstrating solidarity, genuine compassion, and organization. People lined up to donate blood.”



“The entire world witnessed the selfless work of our rescuers, doctors, and volunteers. Citizens of neighboring friendly countries – Azerbaijan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan – have expressed particular gratitude,” said Tokayev. He instructed the government to nominate those citizens who distinguished themselves by showing courage and professionalism during the aftermath of the plane crash for state honors.

He also directed the government commission to provide all necessary medical and psychological assistance to the affected foreign nationals and to pay special attention to the relatives of Kazakh citizens who died in the crash.

Tokayev stressed the importance of preventing disinformation and fake news and the need for a comprehensive review of aviation safety standards across the country.

During the meeting, reports were presented by the chairman of the government commission and Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, Prosecutor General Berik Assylov, National Security Committee Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev, Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov, and Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova.

The Embraer 190 aircraft, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines and en route from Baku to Grozny (Chechnya), crashed three kilometers from the city of Aktau on Dec. 25. Sixty-two passengers and five crew members were on board. Thirty-nine were killed, and 29 passengers, including three children, survived. The investigation continues.