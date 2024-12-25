Nazarbayev University IT Engineer Pioneers Microchip Development in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Nursultan Kabylkas, a Bolashak program graduate and an assistant professor at Nazarbayev University’s (NU) School of Engineering and Digital Sciences, is creating a team of advanced IT engineers, aiming to move from designing microcircuits to producing Kazakhstan’s first locally manufactured microchips for computers, laptops, and other gadgets, Jibek Joly TV Channel reported on Dec. 23.

Kabylkas teaches hardware design and how to develop cutting-edge software for more efficient verification of microprocessors. His startup focuses on ensuring the quality of microcircuits.

“We achieved good results. We designed the first ‘Designed in Kazakhstan’ processor, and we are expecting its arrival early next year. We also plan to launch a second phase to gradually build a critical mass of interested people,” he shared.

Kabylkas returned to Kazakhstan after his studies at a technological university in the United States through the Bolashak program to share his experience in programming and hardware design.

He acknowledges the absence of the microchip manufacturing industry in Kazakhstan. Kabylkas believes his efforts can lay the foundation for this sector, preparing a new generation of specialists and driving technological advancement in the country.