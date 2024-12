ASTANA – More than 30 New Year’s trees will be lit simultaneously in six districts of Astana at 8 p.m. local time on Dec. 18.

According to Astana’s Akimat (administration), all sites will include various entertainment options, including ice rinks, slides, hardscape components, photo zones, and more.

The 25-meter main New Year’s tree will be lit in the parking lot of the Astana Arena stadium with a festive program and New Year’s entertainment such as skating rinks, slides and photo zones.