Kazakhstan Takes Third Place at World Weightlifting Championships, Secures Two Golds

By Staff Report in Sports on 17 December 2024

ASTANA — Kazakhstan placed third overall at the 2024 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Weightlifting Championships, held from Dec. 6 to 15 in Manama, Bahrain  trailing behind North Korea (DPRK) and China. Kazakh athletes won one silver (Alexey Churkin) and two gold medals (Nurgissa Adiletuly, Artyom Antropov).

Photo credit: olympic.kz.

The National Olympic Committee stated that Artyom Antropov dominated the 102-kilogram weight category, lifting 400 kilograms – 170 kilograms in the snatch and 230 kilograms in the clean and jerk.

Nurgissa Adiletuly claimed gold in the 96-kilogram weight category with a total lift of 388 kilograms (174+214).

Alexey Churkin, representing Kazakhstan in the weight category up to 81 kilograms, secured silver with a total lift of 368 kilograms (164 + 204).


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »