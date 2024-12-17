Kazakhstan Takes Third Place at World Weightlifting Championships, Secures Two Golds

ASTANA — Kazakhstan placed third overall at the 2024 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Weightlifting Championships, held from Dec. 6 to 15 in Manama, Bahrain trailing behind North Korea (DPRK) and China. Kazakh athletes won one silver (Alexey Churkin) and two gold medals (Nurgissa Adiletuly, Artyom Antropov).

The National Olympic Committee stated that Artyom Antropov dominated the 102-kilogram weight category, lifting 400 kilograms – 170 kilograms in the snatch and 230 kilograms in the clean and jerk.

Nurgissa Adiletuly claimed gold in the 96-kilogram weight category with a total lift of 388 kilograms (174+214).

Alexey Churkin, representing Kazakhstan in the weight category up to 81 kilograms, secured silver with a total lift of 368 kilograms (164 + 204).