Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic Strengthen Alliance with $1.3 Billion Investments

ASTANA — Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has ratified a treaty deepening allied relations with Kazakhstan, signed in Astana on April 19. The treaty enhances cooperation across various sectors, building on agreements dating back to 1997.

According to Kazinform, the law was adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh (Supreme Council) of the Kyrgyz Republic on Oct.30.

The treaty aims to boost political, economic, military, and cultural collaboration while addressing migration, environmental security and energy challenges. It marks a new chapter in bilateral relations, complementing the Eternal Friendship Treaty of 1997 and the Allied Relations Treaty of 2003.

Economic partnerships to drive regional growth

Kazakhstan has invested $1.3 billion in the Kyrgyz Republic since 2005, according to Kazakh Ambassador Rapil Zhoshybayev, who announced it at a Kazakh-Kyrgyz business forum in Bishkek on Dec.2. The forum showcased growing economic ties, with trade turnover reaching $1.2 billion in 2023 and expected to approach $1.8 billion in 2024.

Zhoshybayev highlighted several key projects, including Kaz Minerals Bozymchak, which has invested $440 million and upcoming ventures such as a ferroalloy plant in Tash-Kumyr, Jalal-Abad region and the country’s first solar power plant in Issyk-Kul with a capacity of 50 megawatts. Other plans include constructing an industrial trade complex on the border and opening a new checkpoint to boost cargo transit.

“The heads of state have set the goal of increasing trade turnover to $2 billion in the near future. Significant efforts are underway to enhance transit potential, focusing on developing an industrial trade and logistics complex at the border between the two countries,” he said.

Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce Vice President Tolkunai Taalaibekova emphasized the forum’s role in enhancing business ties.

“Kazakhstan is not just a neighbor but a vital partner united with us by historical and cultural bonds,” she said.

“In nine months mutual trade exceeded $900 million. Kyrgyz Republic is proud that domestic producers, including brands such as Kulikovskiy, Shoro, and the Novat restaurant chain, have found their place in the consumer market of Kazakhstan,” added Taalaibekova.

Kazakh Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev also highlighted the importance of balanced trade relations.

“Expanding trade and economic missions enables mutual growth. Last year, exports to China increased by another 16%. We are ready to supply new goods worth $260 million and expect the same from the Kyrgyz side. We encourage Kyrgyz companies to have a stronger presence in our market,” said Torebayev.