Kazakh President Expresses Gratitude to Partners for Organizing One Water Summit in Riyadh

ASTANA — President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the President of France, World Bank Group and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to express his gratitude for support in organizing the One Water Summit and discuss cooperation prospects on Dec. 3 in Riyadh.

Meeting with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga

During the meeting with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, Tokayev underlined the importance of Kazakhstan’s strategic partnership with the World Bank with five major projects worth $3.5 billion implemented today in water resources, transport and education areas, reported the Akorda press service.

Tokayev welcomed the World Bank’s financing of Kazakh project totaling $650 million under the Transport Resilience and Connectivity Enhancement (TRACE) program and emphasized the strategic role of investments for the development of the Middle Corridor, notably, for the repair of the Zhezkazgan-Karagandy highway.

In turn, Banga confirmed his readiness to expand cooperation and expressed interest in the implementation of large joint projects in various sectors of the economy.

President meets with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud

Tokayev thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud for their support in holding the One Water Summit in Riyadh. The President expressed confidence that the summit, which is being chaired by Kazakhstan and France, will make a significant contribution to advancing the global environmental agenda.

As Tokayev noted, this year marks 30 years of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia. According to him, during this period, the countries have established a trusting political dialogue, created a solid legal framework and implemented a number of investment projects.

During the meeting, the officials discussed trade, economic and investment cooperation, including in the fields of energy, oil and gas industry, transport and logistics.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud emphasized that Kazakhstan is an important partner of Saudi Arabia in Central Asia. He pointed out the broad opportunities opening up for the progressive development of bilateral trade, economic and investment ties.

Tokayev meets with Emmanuel Macron

At the meeting with President of France Macron, Tokayev recalled his recent state visit to France and emphasized the importance of the agreements reached in Paris on bringing Kazakh-French relations to the level of a strengthened strategic partnership.

“I am deeply satisfied with the results of the negotiations and the agreements signed. This visit has become a significant step towards long-term economic growth and strengthening ties between our countries. It is gratifying that after just a few weeks we are seeing concrete results from the implementation of key agreements in various areas,” Tokayev said.

In turn, Macron noted the dynamic development of bilateral relations, emphasizing the importance of joint efforts in combating climate change and developing a green economy.

The Presidents discussed prospects for intensifying cooperation in the areas of energy efficiency, clean technologies, water management, innovation, data exchange and artificial intelligence.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on key topics on the regional and international agenda.