Kazakhstan Presents Reforms at 150th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union

ASTANA – Yerlan Koshanov, the chairman of the Mazhilis, a lower house of the Kazakh Parliament, presented the progress of political and economic reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the 150th anniversary Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union on April 7 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

According to the Mazhilis press service, Koshanov drew attention to the steps to develop inclusion, accessibility of healthcare and education, and fair distribution of national wealth, which are reflected in the laws adopted by Parliament.

He noted Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish a UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asian countries and Afghanistan in Almaty, thanking parliamentarians of UN member states for their unanimous support of the resolution.

Koshanov underscored the relevance of the New Social Contract proposed by UN Secretary-General António Guterres amid global challenges and stressed the key role of parliaments in advancing its principles.

The assembly gathered parliamentary delegations from over 140 countries to discuss the role of legislative bodies in promoting social development and justice. On the sidelines, Koshanov held bilateral meetings to explore inter-parliamentary cooperation and legislative exchange.