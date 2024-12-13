Kazakh Boxer Zhussupov Becomes Asian Elite Champion After Opponent Disqualified for Biting

ASTANA – Kazakh boxer Ablaikhan Zhussupov secured the gold medal of the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand, after the revision of the fight against Khavasbek Asadullaye, reported Sports.kz.

Uzbek boxer was disqualified for biting Zhusupov during the final bout of the light middleweight (71 kilogram) final.

In a controversial moment during the bout, Asadullayev appeared to bite Zhusupov on the shoulder during a clinch, leaving visible teeth marks. The referee overlooked this foul, which was classified as a biting of an opponent. However, it was established at a later stage.

Following an appeal by the Kazakh side, Asadullayev was officially stripped of his title. Under ASBC rules, Zhusupov was declared the bout winner by disqualification.

As a result, Kazakhstan’s medal tally at the Asian Elite Boxing Championship remains at ten, but the national team now boasts five gold medals and four silver. Additionally, the team secured one bronze medal.