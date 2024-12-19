IT Sector Results: How Digital Transformation Enhances Lives in Kazakhstan

ASTANA — Kazakhstan is advancing its digital transformation to improve public services, support innovation, accelerate economic growth, and rank among the global leaders in online services and IT development.

According to Premierminister.kz, the United Nations reported that Kazakhstan ranks 24th among 193 countries in digitalization and is among the top 10 globally in online services. Notably, 92% of public services are now accessible online, supported by biometric identification and QR signature technology. In 2024, more than eight million signatures were completed using QR codes, and 18 million identifications were processed through the Digital ID system.

Advancing e-government

Kazakhstan’s e-government platform is undergoing significant modernization, transitioning to its third version. Integrating artificial intelligence (AI) will make the system more efficient and user-friendly. Kazakhstan shares its e-government expertise with countries such as Tajikistan, Togo, and Sierra Leone. Additionally, the government is developing similar services for businesses, providing a complete cycle of support—from company registration to liquidation.

Dynamic growth of the IT industry

The country’s IT sector continues to proliferate, with the number of IT companies reaching 18,683—a 16% increase over the past three years. Astana Hub, Kazakhstan’s leading international technology park, has emerged as a key innovation driver.

To further foster innovation, Kazakhstan has established 18 regional IT hubs nationwide, creating an ecosystem that nurtures startups and entrepreneurship. A single window platform now provides seamless state support for IT professionals, scientists and innovators, attracting over 500,000 annual users.

Boosting IT services export

Kazakhstan’s IT exports are growing rapidly, with volumes reaching $529 million in 2023 and surpassing $305 million in the first half of 2024. This growth aligns with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s goal of achieving $1 billion in IT exports by 2026. Acceleration programs and international partnerships are opening global markets for Kazakh products, with exports to 86 countries, including key markets such as Russia, Ireland, Mexico, the United States and Singapore.

Kazakhstan has also positioned itself as a regional leader in venture investments, drawing significant funding for companies such as CITIX, Hero’s Journey and Higgsfield AI. Some startups have reached valuations exceeding $100 million.

AI at the Forefront of Innovation

The Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry has taken significant steps, including establishing an AI Committee, approving a 2024-2029 AI development plan, and drafting a law to regulate AI.

Educational initiatives are also underway, including the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies, aimed at schoolchildren. In October, the region’s first artificial intelligence school, Tomorrow School, opened to train specialists in the AI field.

Additionally, Kazakhstan is developing its own language model, KazLLM, which will serve as the foundation for various technological solutions domestic companies create. This initiative aims to reduce dependence on foreign technologies, which is crucial for safeguarding national interests, protecting personal data and ensuring ideological independence. Currently, KazLLM is being trained on 148 billion tokens. AI-based products, including AI assistants in eGov, E-Otinish, and legal assistance services, are already emerging from this platform.