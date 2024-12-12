Astana Hub Drives Growth in Kazakhstan’s IT Sector, With Revenues Surging to $2.3 Billion

ASTANA – The Astana Hub, Kazakhstan’s international technology park, has become a cornerstone of the country’s IT growth. Housing over 1,500 participants, including 1,102 Kazakh and 437 foreign companies, the park has seen its total revenue soar to 1.2 trillion tenge (US$2.3 billion), a 31-fold increase over the past five years. This year, overall export revenue of IT services exceeded 140 billion tenge (US$268.1 million).

According to a report from the Prime Minister’s press service on December 11, the average monthly salary in this field has increased by 54%, reaching 673,000 tenge (US$1,289). In line with President Tokayev’s vision to train 20,000 IT professionals by 2025, the Tech Orda initiative has been instrumental in fostering private IT institutions and has already trained over 16,000 specialists.

As the nation advances in its digitalization efforts, the UN ranks Kazakhstan 24th out of 193 countries, placing it among the top ten in the online services index. Currently, 92% of the population has access to government services online. Over the last three years, Kazakhstan’s IT sector has grown rapidly, with the number of IT businesses rising by 16%, totaling 18,683 companies by 2024.