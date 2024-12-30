IATA Releases Statement on Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crash in Aktau 

ASTANA – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expressed condolences after the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane on Dec. 25 in Aktau and called for a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation.

Such an investigation must be conducted following the provisions of Annex 13 of the Chicago Convention, which requires the publication of an interim report within 30 days of the accident, reported IATA on Dec. 29.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of those who have perished. Out of respect for the 38 people who lost their lives and to those who survived, we must find out why this catastrophe happened and take action to ensure there is never a repeat,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

IATA’s call follows statements from the governments of Russia and Azerbaijan confirming that the tragic incident occurred in Russian airspace in the vicinity of military operations.

“Civil aircraft must never be the intended or accidental target of military operations. The strong potential that Azerbaijan Airlines flight 8243 could have been the victim of military operations, as indicated by several governments including Russia and Azerbaijan, places the highest priority on conducting a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation. The world eagerly awaits the required publication of the interim report within 30 days, in line with international obligations agreed in the Chicago Convention. And should the conclusion be that this tragedy was the responsibility of combatants, the perpetrators must be held accountable and brought to justice,” said Walsh.

Black boxes of the crashed Azerbaijan Airlines plane will be sent to Brazil for decoding. During a Dec. 28 meeting in Astana, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev directed a thorough and impartial investigation into the accident.