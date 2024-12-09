Astana Ballet’s Premiere of ‘December Rain’ – Dance Tribute to Frederic Chopin’s Love and Legacy

ASTANA – Astana Ballet theater premiered “December Rain” ballet on Dec. 6, which tells the extraordinary romantic biography of Frederic Chopin on the journey towards death.

Anyone familiar with classical music, almost certainly, has encountered a piece by Chopin, but not many know his life story and his passionate, unconventional love affair with the extravagant French female writer Amantine Lucile Aurore Dupin de Francueil, best known by her pen-name Georges Sand.

The cigar-smoking, cross-dressed Sand was immediately captivated by gentle, refined Polish virtuoso musician and composer Chopin. Their romance spanned nearly a decade, marked by intense passion but ultimately bringing more pain than joy.

Choreographer and stage designer Kristina Paulin’s mission in preparation for this ballet was an extended study of the composer’s life and final years through the letters he exchanged with Sand.

“I really love Chopin and his music — it’s a huge source of inspiration for me. I’ve been preparing for this production for a very long time. I read a lot of books, I read all the letters between Chopin and George Sand. What fascinates me most about this ballet is that it draws from the letters they wrote to their friends, where they shared their feelings for one another. Interestingly, after Chopin’s death, George Sand burned all their personal correspondence, so the only pieces we have are those shared with friends,” said Paulin.

Each scene begins with a well-chosen extract from letters, expressing the pain of love amidst Chopin’s declining health from tuberculosis. Through dance, Paulin also sheds light on the composer’s physical condition.

“For example, there’s the character of two actors and they’re portraying something bad that’s going to happen in life, like a metaphor for the disease that afflicted Chopin. Their performance has a more modern dance style. Chopin was very sick. He died at the age of 39 from tuberculosis. He suffered for a very long time, for 10 years, from this disease and it tormented him not only physically, but also emotionally,” said Paulin.

Paulin has previously worked with Astana Ballet on “Orpheus and Eurydice,” a choreographic interpretation of the myth of Ancient Greece in the neoclassical style with elements of modernity.

For Weslley Carvalho, leading soloist of Astana Ballet, who took on the role of Chopin during the premiere night, the story is both beautiful and sad.

“It’s a very beautiful story. I think the most sad thing is that he didn’t have enough time to do more shows and to create even more music. But what he had time to do back in the days still touches us,” said Carvalho.

For Carvalho, Chopin’s story also had a personal touch.

“I connect with myself the way I love ballet, the way I left my family behind, just like him, to come to Kazakhstan and to follow my dream. He did the same when he went to Paris,” he said.

“For me, it’s a learning process forever. After the show, I still want to know more about Chopin, because it’s so beautiful to know about it. We heard Chopin, but we never got to see what’s exactly in there, in his story. I’m so glad we get the opportunity to show it in a ballet, because maybe someone never knew about this story, and now gonna know. It’s my responsibility to show in the most beautiful way, and I’m very excited to do it,” said Carvalho.

The ballet features the cycle of 24 preludes and Chopin’s revolutionary étude. The Estonian pianist Margus Riimaa attended Astana Ballet specifically for this premiere to deliver a live performance.