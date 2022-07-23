Astana Ballet Closes Its Season with ‘Orpheus and Eurydice’ Premiere

NUR-SULTAN – The theatrical season of the Astana Ballet turned out to be eventful and rewarding, featuring 90 performances visited by 30,000 spectators, as well as engaging tours abroad, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports reports.

This season, the ballet troupe prepared and presented five premieres. These are the one-act ballet “Capriccio for Piano and Orchestra” produced by the best-known choreographer and creator of the New York City Ballet, George Balanchine, and “The Arcana of Fate” consisting of 22 fascinating separate stories by Honored Figure of Kazakhstan Mukaram Avakhri.

The symbiosis of Jiří Kylian’s choreography and Stephen Reich’s drum composition resulted in the masterpiece of modern ballet “Fallen Angels,” the tragic love story “Orpheus and Eurydice” by Kristina Paulin and the two-act ballet “The Silk Road” by Mukaram Avakhri.

An exciting experience was provided by the symphony orchestra created under the direction of chief conductor Arman Urazgaliyev. The orchestra accompanied many productions creating an enchanting atmosphere in the ballet house.

During the past season, the Astana Ballet went on tour across the country, visiting Uralsk, Turkestan, Semei, Taldykorgan and Almaty. In October last year, the troupe presented their best works and popular productions on the stage of the Dubai Opera for the first time.