Annual Christmas Charity Bazaar Raises More Than $80,000 

ASTANA – The 15th Anniversary Diplomatic Christmas Charity Bazaar, organized by Ambassadors’ Spouses Astana (ASA), raised 46,646,000 tenge (US$88,830), an 11% increase from last year’s event.

Proceeds from the event support social projects and individuals in need. Last year, the funds benefitted 30 organizations, with donations ranging from 60,000 to two million tenge (US$116 – US$3,878), based on project requirements.

“Decisions on fund allocation are made based on the foundation’s priorities following interviews with representatives of various organizations,” said Ellada Alaverdyan, the spouse of the Dutch ambassador and chair of the charity committee.

This year, the fund received 45 applications, prioritizing medical and educational assistance and basic needs support.

The event featured participation from 31 embassies, which showcased traditional crafts, artwork, clothing, food, and other unique items from their home countries. Visitors explored and purchased international products, contributing to the charitable initiative.