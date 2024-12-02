Annual Christmas Bazaar Brings Global Cultures Together for Charity in Kazakh Capital

ASTANA – Kazakh capital hosted the 15th annual Christmas Bazaar, organized by the Ambassadors Spouses Association (ASA) on Dec. 1, offering citizens and visitors in Astana an opportunity to explore the cultures of 31 countries without leaving the city.

The event featured traditional food, souvenirs, crafts, artwork, clothing, and other unique items from participating embassies, international organizations, schools, and charitable groups. It provided attendees with a chance to find authentic Christmas gifts and keepsakes at reasonable prices while immersing themselves in a vibrant cultural experience.

The primary goal of the bazaar is to support charitable organizations in Kazakhstan. Last year, it raised 41.7 million tenge (US$80,859), reflecting an 8% increase from the 2023 total.

“The charity fund is formed from ticket sales, booth contributions, and sponsorships that go toward local charity projects,” said Bozena Sabanovic, the ASA President and the spouse of the Croatian Ambassador.

According to Ellada Alaverdyan, the spouse of the Dutch ambassador, the funds supported 30 organizations last year, with donations ranging from 60,000 to two million tenge (US$116-3,878), depending on their project needs.

“This year, we received 45 applications, prioritizing medical and educational assistance as well as providing funds for basic needs,” she said.

Participating embassies brought unique items from their home countries, drawing crowds eager to explore and shop.

Darya Letichiver-Mussina from the Hungarian Embassy highlighted their popular offerings. “Hungary is known for its wine and paprika, both of which are in high demand today. We also have homemade pastries and baked goods prepared especially for this event,” she said.

The Netherlands presented iconic Dutch products, including cheese, stroopwafels, famous Dutch caramel waffle cookies, beer, and handmade goods.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to introduce Kazakh people to Dutch culture and highlight how we live and what we value. At the same time, it’s an opportunity to support local NGOs,” said Ambassador of the Netherlands Nicolaas Schermers.



Despite logistical challenges in transporting items, the embassy remains committed to participating annually.

The Swedish Embassy offered popular treats such as chocolate and traditional saffron buns and showcased beloved Swedish authors and characters. Children’s books by Astrid Lindgren, along with works for adults exploring the Swedish lifestyle concept of Lagom, which emphasizes balance and moderation.

The stand also featured a special tribute to Sweden’s legendary musical group, ABBA. Visitors could pose for photos having a chance to win a special gift basket filled with Swedish treats.

Joshua Garrett, director of the QSI International School of Astana, praised the event’s impact. “This is my fourth time participating, and it is always a highlight of the winter. Our school participates because we love seeing the whole community of Astana come together, and raise money for charities all over the city, all over the country. I think it is an important time for the diplomatic community to come together and have one purpose and that’s to help people,” he said.

The event’s highlight is a grand lottery offering the chance to win various prizes, including airline tickets to Abu-Dhabi, Milan, Warsaw, six-night stays in Hungary, SPA certificates, jewelry and branded clothing.