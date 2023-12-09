Annual Christmas Charity Bazaar Raises Over $90,000  

ASTANA – The 14th Christmas Charity Bazaar, organized by Ambassadors’ Spouses Astana (ASA), raised 41.7 million tenge ($90,747) marking an 8% increase compared to last year’s event.

The funds collected through this charitable event are annually allocated to social projects and individuals in need. In 2022, the bazaar raised nearly 38.5 million tenge (US$81,500), facilitating the completion of 38 projects across Kazakhstan, including small settlements, villages, towns, and regional cities.

Bozena Sabanovich, the spouse of the Croatian Ambassador, led the Charity Committee overseeing the selection process for organizations to receive charitable assistance.

The ASA received 30 applications for charity aid from social funds and non-governmental organizations throughout Kazakhstan.

The association is set to transfer the funds raised through the annual bazaar during a ceremony on Dec. 12 in Astana.

“The selection process unfolds as follows. We exclusively consider applications from organizations—nonprofits, non-governmental organizations, and other associations. The committee meticulously reviews and validates their legality, effectiveness, and the potential for a sustainable and enduring impact resulting from our assistance,” she explained.

Ilona Shcheglova, spouse of the Bulgarian Ambassador, highlighted her status as a newcomer to the association, describing it as a challenging but rewarding experience. Over a month and a half, participants become integral to an extraordinary initiative.

“Throughout the process, there’s a constant awareness of the responsibility, as every action taken is visible to a broad audience – sponsors, visitors, observers. Within the team, a supportive and positive atmosphere prevails. Everyone willingly contributes their resources—time, knowledge, contacts. From the preparation phase through execution to the conclusion of the bazaar, we unite, forming a cohesive, gentle, yet potent force,” she said.

“We harbor substantial ambitions, aiming to augment the collection each year and enhance both internal and external processes and outcomes. The infusion of new team members annually, bringing fresh ideas, propels us forward,” she added.

The charity bazaar featured stalls from 46 embassies, seven international schools, and nine charity organizations, each offering national dishes, sweets and products.

The grand raffle, comprising 276 gifts from 109 sponsors and 49 embassies, offered substantial prizes such as air tickets, spa certificates, and certificates, among other items.