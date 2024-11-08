Wanderlust Magazine: Kazakhstan Enters Top Five New Travel Destinations 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan was ranked among the top five most desirable new destinations in the 23rd Annual Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards, reported Wanderlust magazine.

The country placed fifth in the Most Desirable New Destination category, with Uzbekistan taking first place, followed by Albania, Qatar, and Azerbaijan.

The rankings were determined through online voting, with over 168,000 participants worldwide selecting inspiring and attractive travel spots.

In another recent accolade, travel guide publisher Lonely Planet included Kazakhstan in its annual Best in Travel 2025 list, which features 30 must-visit destinations globally.