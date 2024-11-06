UN Day in Astana Honors Strong Partnership and Kazakhstan’s Rich Culture 

ASTANA – The United Nations (UN) day was celebrated in Astana with a performance of the Kazakh musical “Zhibek” at the Zhastar theater on Nov. 5. This year’s UN event emphasized Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage and celebrated the strong partnership between Kazakhstan and the UN in promoting peace, sustainable development, and multilateral cooperation.

Newly appointed interim UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Stephen O’Malley expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he received upon his arrival in the country.

“This is my fifth day in the country, and the shapan [traditional Kazakh overcoat] I am wearing today is a sign of how quickly Kazakh culture takes root in people. I believe it is thanks to the overwhelming warmth of the people. Today, we remind ourselves that the United Nations is all of us, for all of us, and by all of us,” he said.

Reflecting on global challenges, he emphasized the importance of working together to address crises and foster sustainable development.

“Hope alone is not enough, we must work together to find solutions for peace, shared prosperity, and a thriving planet. It just reconfirms how important youth is for the United Nations. Young people are our greatest asset, bursting with creativity, passion, and the driver of change. We are sure to see this passion today,” said O’Malley.

O’Malley also acknowledged Kazakhstan’s commitment to multilateralism, recognizing its leadership in promoting nuclear disarmament, climate action, and humanitarian response and its dedication to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He praised the enduring partnership between Kazakhstan and the UN, supported by Kazakhstan’s substantial contributions to the UN country team.

Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin attended the event, emphasizing the UN’s longstanding commitment to supporting people working on the ground in Kazakhstan and worldwide.

“Kazakhstan has been fruitfully cooperating with the UN being a coherent advocate and active promoter of its ideals and goals. Many of our initiatives put forward from the high rostrum of the UN have been successfully implemented and recognized by global community,” said Rakhmetullin.

The centerpiece of the celebration was the “Zhibek” musical, performed by young artists from the Zhastar theater. The production, based on the 16th-century Kazakh epic poem “Kyz-Jibek,” narrates a timeless tale of love, friendship, courage, and resilience. Set to Yevgeniy Brusilovskiy’s classical music reimagined in a contemporary style, the play captivated the audience with its emotional depth and artistic impact.