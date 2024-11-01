UN Appoints Stephen O’Malley as Interim Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The UN appointed Stephen O’Malley as the interim Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan on Nov. 1, reported the UN’s press service in Kazakhstan.

With over 25 years of experience in development and humanitarian work, O’Malley affirmed the UN’s commitment to deepening its partnership with Kazakhstan.

“I am honored to take on this role as interim Resident Coordinator. I look forward to collaborating closely with Kazakhstan’s leadership and our key partners, enhancing our efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said upon his arrival in Kazakhstan.

O’Malley’s background includes leadership roles within the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), where he recently served as Deputy Director a.i. for Africa 1. His experience includes directing the Peer-2-Peer Project, leading OCHA’s office in South Sudan, and serving as UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean States.

Additionally, he held various key positions with OCHA in New York. Before joining the UN, he worked with Médecins Sans Frontières across North America, Europe, and Africa.

Previously, Michaela Friberg-Storey held this position.