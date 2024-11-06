Tokayev’s Visit to France: Diplomatic Warmth, Cultural Exchange

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to France brought significant agreements, business partnerships, diplomatic warmth and cultural highlights, deepening ties between Kazakhstan and France through official engagements, museum visits and lighthearted moments in Paris from Nov.4-5.

Diplomatic warmth on social media

French President Emmanuel Macron warmly welcomed Tokayev, describing him as a “dear partner and friend.”

“Welcome, dear partner and friend. With your state visit, we celebrate the deep friendship that unites Kazakhstan and France, the Kazakhs and the French,” shared Macron on his X account.

Macron also posted in Kazakh, underscoring his appreciation for Tokayev’s visit.

The Elysee Palace’s X account shared a video of the presidents’ joint briefing, where they adopted a Joint Declaration, with Tokayev praising the agreements reached at the highest level.

“I am deeply impressed by the warmth of the reception and the content of my state visit to France. The agreements reached during the negotiations at the highest level deserve high praise. I sincerely thank President Emmanuel Macron for showing respect to the people of Kazakhstan,” said Tokayev on his X.

“I invited the French leader to make a return state visit to Kazakhstan,” Tokayev added, also making a gesture of sharing the same message in French.

Exploring Kazakh heritage at the Guimet National Museum

Tokayev and Macron visited the Guimet National Museum of Asian Arts in Paris for the Kazakhstan: Treasures of the Great Steppe exhibition, showcasing Kazakh history through artifacts.

Highlights included the Tobolsk Thinker sculpture from the Botai culture, signifying early horse domestication and ornaments of the Altyn Adam (Golden Man), symbolizing proto-state societies of the Saks and Sarmatians. Stone sculptures, Turkic statues and lamps from the mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi illustrated Kazakhstan’s Islamic heritage, while the clothing of Kazybek Bi depicted the Kazakh Khanate and modern Kazakhstan.

Founded in 1889, the Museum holds one of the world’s largest Asian art collections, making it an ideal venue for this cultural exchange.

State reception highlights Kazakh-French Relations

A state reception was held at the Elysee Palace in Tokayev’s honor, where he expressed gratitude to Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, for their warm hospitality. The event gathered prominent French politicians, business leaders, diplomats and cultural figures to celebrate the growing partnership between the two nations.

Personal moments and human touch

Among memorable lighter moments, Tokayev met Alexis Lebrun, an Olympic bronze medalist in table tennis, and played a round together.

Tokayev and Macron were also seen with Tazy dogs, Jules and Jeanne, which the Kazakh leader had previously gifted to Macron. Now fully grown, the dogs were part of a playful interaction with the presidents—a symbolic gesture reflecting their strong ties since Tokayev’s last visit.