Tokayev Engages French Companies on Energy, Transport Development

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with French business leaders to discuss collaborative opportunities in the energy, nuclear power and logistics sectors following the investment roundtable in Paris on Nov. 5.

Electricité de France: Shortlisted potential nuclear technology supplier

Tokayev’s meeting with Luc Rémont, CEO of Electricité de France (EDF), the world’s largest operator of nuclear power plants, focused on energy cooperation, including nuclear technology.

Tokayev noted that EDF is on Kazakhstan’s shortlist of potential nuclear technology suppliers for its planned nuclear power plant. He also mentioned the possibility of forming an international consortium to support the project.

Remont expressed EDF’s commitment to continuing its partnership with Kazatomprom, Kazakhstan’s national atomic company, and shared ideas for renewable energy initiatives. EDF, a state-owned French company, operates 67 nuclear reactors globally, of which 56 are in France, nine in the United Kingdom and two in China. The company plans to build 14 more reactors in France.

Cooperation in uranium supply with Orano S.A.

Tokayev and Orano S.A. President Nicolas Maes discussed cooperation opportunities in uranium supply and high-tech industries.

Tokayev emphasized the importance of the Kazakhstan-France partnership in securing reliable, safe uranium supplies to France while expanding Kazakhstan’s high-tech industrial capabilities. They also explored collaboration in scientific research and rare metal mining.

Orano S.A., a leading French nuclear company, reported 4.8 billion euros in revenue in 2023, reflecting its strong position in the international nuclear industry.

Logistics development with CMA CGM

During the meeting with CMA CGM President Rodolphe Saadé, Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s role as a critical transit hub for East-West and North-South routes, expressing interest in expanding logistics infrastructure and attracting investment to enhance cargo capacity through Kazakhstan.

They discussed potential collaboration on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor and investments in Aktau seaport’s logistics infrastructure. Tokayev also mentioned the possibility of constructing container ships for Caspian Sea ports to boost regional trade.

Headquartered in Almaty, CMA CGM is one of the world’s largest shipping companies, with a fleet of over 600 container ships and a presence in 160 countries. In 2023, CMA CGM’s sales reached $47 billion.