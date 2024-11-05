France, Kazakhstan Forge Stronger Ties as Presidents Meet in Paris

ASTANA – French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Paris on Nov. 5, marking a pivotal step in the evolving strategic partnership between France and Kazakhstan, reported Akorda.

During an expanded-format meeting, Tokayev expressed confidence that the discussions and the Joint Statement being adopted would elevate bilateral relations to a strengthened strategic partnership.

He congratulated Macron on the recent Olympic and Paralympic Games and looked forward to France’s successful hosting of the 2030 Winter Olympics in the French Alps.

Tokayev highlighted that France remains one of Kazakhstan’s largest trade partners and leading investors, with over 200 companies and joint ventures with French capital successfully operating in the Kazakh economy.

He noted that last year’s visit by Macron to Astana laid a foundation for deepening cooperation in various sectors, including culture, education, medicine and history. Tokayev also conveyed his appreciation for the “Kazakhstan: Treasures of the Great Steppe” exhibition at the Guimet National Museum of Asian Arts in Paris.

Macron acknowledged the importance of their discussions, stating that Tokayev’s leadership “has significantly strengthened the partnership in recent years.”

The Presidents discussed areas for further collaboration, including mechanical engineering, transport, logistics, agriculture, energy, industrial cooperation, climate, digital development and healthcare, with a focus on enhancing cultural and humanitarian ties.