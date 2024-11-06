Kazakhstan, France Joint Declaration: Bolstering Strategic Partnership

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and French President Emmanuel Macron issued a joint declaration on Nov. 5, reinforcing Kazakhstan-France relations with commitments to peace, mitigation of climate change, energy cooperation and a range of economic and cultural initiatives, reported Akorda.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Strategic Partnership Agreement signed in 2008, highlighting the deep and growing cooperation between the countries. Following their meetings in 2022 and 2023, both presidents expressed a mutual desire to diversify their strategic partnership.

The leaders emphasized their shared commitment to promoting global peace, security, and stability, stressing adherence to international law and the UN Charter’s basic principles, particularly respect for sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and peaceful dispute resolution.

Both leaders expressed concern about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, its humanitarian impact, and its effects on global food security. They also supported the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, underscoring the importance of regional stability. The presidents stressed the significance of stability in the South Caucasus for developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor.

The two leaders reaffirmed their intent to deepen consultations on regional and international issues, particularly the situation in Afghanistan and the Middle East, as well as peacekeeping operations under the UN.

The heads of state also expressed their commitment to continued cooperation under the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation between Kazakhstan, the European Union (EU), and its member states. They emphasized the importance of partnership between Central Asia and the EU, especially in connectivity and critical minerals.

Both leaders highlighted the growing importance of climate change mitigation. Kazakhstan and France reaffirmed their commitment to addressing climate change, including joint efforts to prepare for the One Water Summit in Riyadh in December 2024. The two nations aim to develop concrete solutions and strengthen political mobilization for sustainable water management through this initiative.

They also welcomed progress on a significant renewable energy project in Kazakhstan — a one-gigawatt wind farm — contributing to the country’s carbon-free energy transition. President Macron invited Kazakhstan to join the Paris Pact for People and the Planet (4P).

Kazakhstan and France acknowledged each other as vital economic partners. The two leaders discussed new partnership opportunities in energy, critical materials, transportation, aerospace, and agriculture. The leaders supported these sectors’ digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and innovative solutions.

President Macron reiterated France’s support for Kazakhstan’s energy sovereignty and decarbonization goals and expressed readiness to contribute to the development of Kazakhstan’s civil nuclear energy program.

The presidents noted the opening of the French Development Agency (AFD) office in Kazakhstan and potential projects in water, agriculture, healthcare, digital technologies, sustainable cities and energy transition.

The leaders welcomed Kazakhstan’s participation as an honorary guest at the Livestock Summit 2024 in Clermont-Ferrand and noted the potential for strengthening agricultural and agro-industrial cooperation.

They also emphasized healthcare collaboration, supporting the Global Coalition for the Development of Primary Health Care and deepening ties between educational and research centers, particularly in proton therapy, medical diagnostics, AI, and hospital equipment.

The presidents welcomed the opening of the exhibition Kazakhstan: Treasures of the Great Steppe, at the Guimet National Museum of Asian Arts in Paris and reiterated their commitment to promoting cultural exchange and strengthening ties between cultural institutions in both countries.

The leaders noted their intention to strengthen cooperation in education and scientific research, highlighting the importance of developing French language teaching in Kazakhstan. They welcomed progress in opening two French schools in Astana and Almaty, based on an intergovernmental agreement signed in Astana on Nov. 1, 2023, and supported further cooperation in student exchanges, training, and vocational education.

The heads of state stressed the importance of cooperation in combating illegal migration based on the Intergovernmental Readmission Agreement signed during the visit. They supported continued preparations for negotiations between Kazakhstan and the EU on visa facilitation and readmission agreements, as outlined during the Kazakhstan-EU Cooperation Council last October.

The leaders also celebrated the success of the 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris and the fifth World Nomad Games in Astana. They agreed to strengthen ties in sports and tourism, particularly in preparation for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games.

President Tokayev thanked President Macron for the warm welcome and hospitality and invited him to visit Kazakhstan.