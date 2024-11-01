News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakh Exports, Middle Corridor, Kazakh-Mongolian Relations and More

ASTANA – The Astana Times has curated a selection of articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest includes topics such as Kazakhstan’s exports to Japan, the Middle Corridor, Kazakh-Mongolian cooperation and more.

Understanding the Middle Corridor

The West ought to double down on its economic support for trade routes through Central Asia, even if it simultaneously aids China in the short term, according to an expert article published in The National Interest on Oct. 31.

“On Oct. 21, Bahnoperator Austria and KTZ Express, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan Railways, signed a memorandum outlining their intention to regularly ship cargo to one another through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor. This is the latest development in the vertiginous growth of the TITR, already circumventing trade via Russia and laying the groundwork for further cooperation between West and Central Asia,” the article states.

Goods originating in China that flow through the TITR can expect to traverse Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, where they then either branch off to Türkiye or travel across the Black Sea, finishing in Bulgaria, Romania, or Ukraine. From Türkiye, these goods can be expedited to the Mediterranean, and from Ukraine, they can move forward to Poland.

Countries adjacent to the corridor have demonstrated interest in increasing their involvement. For instance, Turkmenistan and the European Union (EU) launched a Coordination Platform to integrate Central Asian countries into the TITR further and advance the infrastructure projects that make the corridor possible in the first place.

ADB to help upgrade strategic road in Kazakhstan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a sovereign-guaranteed local currency loan of up to $291.49 million for KazAvtoZhol, the company overseeing the planning, construction, operation and maintenance of Kazakhstan’s national highways, reported the Times of Central Asia on Oct. 29.

This loan will support reconstructing a 208-kilometer road connecting Kyzylorda and Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan.

The project will upgrade the existing two-lane highway to a higher-standard, climate-resilient two-lane road, providing all-weather access and reducing travel time from four to two hours.

Japan to increase its Kazakh flaxseed oil imports

The Japanese company Jateko intends to increase its import of Kazakh flaxseed oil to 3,000 tons per year and is also considering expanding supplies of safflower and cottonseed oils, reported Trend on Oct. 31.

The demand for Kazakh flaxseed oil in Japan has significantly exceeded expectations – Japanese consumers highly value the quality of this product, which, according to Jateko’s director Anton Kim, is particularly popular due to its health benefits.

According to the article, Kazakh flaxseed oil has already gained the trust of Japanese consumers and has become an integral part of their daily diet. Japan’s annual demand for flaxseed oil reaches about 10,000 tons, significantly surpassing current supplies from Kazakhstan. To meet the growing demand, Jateko plans to increase its import of Kazakh flaxseed oil to 3,000 tons per year and is also considering expanding supplies of safflower and cottonseed oils.

Kazakh construction companies eye participation in project implementation in Azerbaijan

Azernews published an article on Oct. 30 citing Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel.

“Kazakhstan’s construction companies are interested in participating as investors in the implementation of projects in Azerbaijan, said Bayel during a meeting at the State Housing Development Agency (MIDA),” the article reads.

Ts.Baatar: Kazakhstan is our closest third neighbor, both geographically and in terms of historical ties

The MONTSAME National News Agency of Mongolia interviewed Ts. Baatar, a specialist at the Institute of International Studies under the Mongolian Academy of Sciences, regarding relations and cooperation between Mongolia and Kazakhstan.

“The past years can be characterized by development of relations and cooperation between political and legislative bodies of the two countries.

The diplomatic relations of our two countries share similarities in developing friendly relations with other nations and contributing to peace and security. Both countries have established diplomatic relations with almost all nations worldwide under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The two nations pursue peaceful, open, independent, and multi-pillared foreign policies. However, Kazakhstan’s foreign policy and activities are more extensive in scope than ours. While Mongolia prioritizes the policy of maintaining balance between its two major neighbors, and ‘third neighbors’, Kazakhstan defines its policy within a wider dimension,” the article reads.

Kazakhstan, Mongolia commit to enhancing trade and logistics along Middle Corridor

Kazakhstan and Mongolia have reached an agreement to enhance cooperation aimed at strengthening regional and international connections, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, reported Trend on Oct. 29.

This agreement was finalized during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recent visit to Ulaanbaatar.

During the discussions, President Tokayev emphasized the importance of improving transport and logistics.

“One of our key objectives is to enhance the competitiveness of international corridors,” he stated.

“To achieve this, we need to improve transport connectivity between our countries and with third countries. This will help increase cargo transportation volumes through our territories. It is essential to effectively utilize the Trans-Caspian route and the North-South corridor.”