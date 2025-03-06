Kazakhstan to Invest $4.8 Billion in Agro-Industrial Sector, Boost Cooperation with FAO

ASTANA – Over the next three years, Kazakhstan plans to execute more than 600 investment projects in the agro-industrial sector, totaling $4.8 billion. The FAO plays a crucial role as a strategic partner in achieving these objectives, said Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during a March 5 meeting with FAO Deputy Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia, Viorel Gutu.

The officials discussed implementing agreements between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu. According to the Prime Minister’s press service, the meeting focused on joint projects under the Kazakhstan-FAO Partnership Program, which currently includes 55 projects in the country.

Bektenov highlighted Kazakhstan’s plans to enhance agricultural processing and increase the share of high-value-added products to 70% within three years. He also noted Kazakhstan’s significant role as a leader in grain and oilseed production and export in the Central Asian region.

Today, Kazakhstan ranks 32nd out of 113 in the global food security index. Domestic agricultural products are exported to 80 countries. According to last year’s results, due to measures taken to support the agro-industrial complex, gross output growth reached 13.7%.

Gutu underscored Kazakhstan’s potential in agriculture and stressed the need to expand cooperation in areas such as food security, digitalization of agribusiness, and sustainable resource management to promote the development of rural areas.

The officials also discussed ongoing efforts to modernize Kazakhstan’s water sector, including large-scale infrastructure projects to improve irrigation and water management.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to strengthening cooperation to implement joint initiatives successfully and support the sustainable development of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector and water resources.