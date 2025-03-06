Kazakhstan’s Trade and Foreign Balance Grow in 2024, Minister Reports

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s trade volume saw a significant increase in 2024, growing by 9.1%, while the foreign trade balance also improved, Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev said at a March 5 board meeting.

According to Shakkaliyev, investments in the trade sector rose by 14.6%, reaching 884.6 billion tenge (US$1.8 billion). Domestic trade turnover also showed strong growth, rising by 14.1% to 69.6 trillion tenge (US$142 billion), Kazinform reported.

Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover reached $141.4 billion, marking a $1.6 billion increase from 2023. The foreign trade balance surplus grew by 16%, reaching $21.8 billion. Non-resource exports also rose by 10.7%, totaling $40.2 billion, while the price index for socially significant food products remained low at just 1.4%.

Shakkaliyev also outlined key priorities for 2025, including the digital transformation of trade, boosting domestic goods production and improving consumer protection and product quality. The ministry aims to support the government’s goal of achieving 6-7% economic growth and doubling the country’s GDP.