Kazakhstan’s Nuclear Plant Decision Might Deepen Strategic Partnership with France, Tokayev Told Le Figaro

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s decision to build its first nuclear power plant might expand mutually beneficial cooperation with France in the nuclear industry, contributing to global energy security, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in an article published by Le Figaro French newspaper during his state visit to Paris on Nov. 5.

In a comprehensive article, President Tokayev emphasized the growing importance of middle powers in today’s polarized world. He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s contributions to peacebuilding and climate action, and outlined key areas of cooperation with France.

“During President [Emanuel] Macron’s visit to Astana last November, our countries expressed mutual interest in developing cooperation in the areas of rare earth metals, renewable energy and civil nuclear energy, which opens up new prospects for expanding our strategic partnership,” said Tokayev in the article.

“The positive outcome of the recent national referendum on the construction of the first nuclear power plant in independent Kazakhstan lays a solid foundation for mutually beneficial cooperation in the future. Undoubtedly, it will also contribute to strengthening global energy security,” he added.

Tokayev cautioned that the world is becoming increasingly unpredictable and polarized.

“The situation is complicated by two major planetary challenges: rapidly increasing climatic warming and mass migration. These factors, mutually reinforcing each other, are leading to devastating consequences that are affecting millions of people around the world,” he said.

Existing governance systems and international response mechanisms are not sufficiently effective in such crises, according to Tokayev. In this divided world, he suggested to “rethink multilateralism,” including the middle powers in the discourse.

“One of the key aspects of the new reality is the recognition of the growing role of the group of middle powers. The economic and political importance of these countries is growing, and their balanced and constructive stance is becoming an advantage in the face of global uncertainty. With the major powers unable to reach consensus, it is the middle powers that are increasingly assuming the role of mediators, maintaining opportunities for dialogue and a commitment to global cooperation,” said Tokayev.

“For many years, Kazakhstan has been actively pursuing a balanced foreign policy and has been involved in promoting diplomatic initiatives around the world. The new status of a middle power indeed imposes a great responsibility on our country to carry out this important mission,” he added.

Kazakhstan has become a vital platform for peace talks, hosting negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, facilitating the Astana Process on the Syrian crisis, and providing a venue for multilateral discussions on Iran’s nuclear program. The country also regularly hosts the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, fostering interfaith dialogue.

“All these actions reflect our shared values of solidarity, equality and peace – key principles we share with France,” he said.

In domestic policy, Tokayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s commitment to a strong democratic governance system and the active development of future-focused sectors, such as green energy, digital technology and logistics, in close partnership with French companies. He also expressed his delight in co-hosting the One Water Summit with President Macron this December.

Kazakhstan will continue to pursue a proactive, pragmatic and balanced foreign policy by strengthening cooperation with all states, he said.

“We look forward to working with France, which enjoys unquestionable prestige in the international arena and has extensive diplomatic experience. Together, we can do our part to build a stable and prosperous world, guaranteeing secure coexistence, mutually beneficial cooperation and progress for all,” said Tokayev.