Kazakhstan Opens New Terminal at Kyzylorda Airport

By Saniya Sakenova in Nation on 13 November 2024

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov took part in opening a new terminal at Korkyt Ata Airport in Kyzylorda on Nov. 12, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Korkyt Ata Airport in Kyzylorda. Photo credit: primeminister.kz Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

The terminal’s launch is expected to increase the airport’s capacity sevenfold from 300,000 to two million passengers annually. The 7,500-square-meter facility has advanced technologies such as telescopic bridges and automated baggage screening.

“The terminal will open additional air routes, including international ones, increase transit potential, passenger and cargo flows, substantially improving domestic tourism, trade, and the economy as a whole,” Bektenov said.

Over the first nine months of this year, the airport handled 265,000 passengers, which is 20% more than in the same period last year. Alongside 26 weekly domestic flights, the airport launched an international charter to Antalya in June.

First Deputy Governor of the Kyzylorda Region Daniyar Zhanalinov also announced plans to add flights to Aktau and Atyrau and include routes to Kokshetau, Aktobe, and Karagandy in the list of socially significant destinations.


