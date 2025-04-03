Tokayev Holds Talks with European Council President to Strengthen Strategic Cooperation

By Staff Report in Editor’s Picks, International on 3 April 2025

ASTANA – On the sidelines of the Central Asia – EU summit in Samarkand, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with the President of the European Council, António Costa, on April 3 to explore ways to deepen and broaden strategic cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and António Costa. Photo credit: Akorda

The presidents discussed strengthening multifaceted cooperation across various economic sectors and emphasized the importance of the dynamic development of the Kazakhstan-EU partnership, based on mutual trust, strategic interests and long-term prospects.

Kazakhstan is the EU’s largest trade and investment partner in Central Asia — accounting for 80% of EU trade with the region and more than 40% of total European FDI, according to Akorda.

In 2024, Kazakhstan-EU trade reached almost $50 billion, reinforcing Kazakhstan’s critical role in Europe’s economic engagement with Central Asia.


