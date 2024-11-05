Kazakhstan, France Strengthen Ties with 24 New Agreements at Business Council Meeting

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and France signed 12 interdepartmental agreements and 12 commercial contracts valued at $2.2 billion at the 13th meeting of the Kazakh-French Business Council on Nov. 4 in Paris, reported the Kazakh Invest National Company’s press service.

Gabidulla Ospankulov, the chairman of the Investment Committee of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, noted that the list of joint initiatives includes 31 projects worth $4.4 billion to date in such sectors as industry, mechanical engineering, petrochemicals, agriculture, medicine, and pharmaceuticals.

As stated by Kazinform, Ospankulov highlighted the prospects for cooperation with French companies in nuclear energy. He said that Orano, a leading French firm, brings extensive experience and technology in uranium extraction, which Kazakhstan aims to use for its uranium mining industry.

Électricité de France (EDF), another prominent French company, is recognized for its nuclear power plant management. Ospankulov mentioned that a decision on forming a consortium with these companies will likely be made following negotiations.

A roundtable also took place on healthcare issues, covering joint projects in preventive and innovative healthcare.

The meeting, aimed at developing trade and investment relations between the countries, was held as part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to France.