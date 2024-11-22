Astana-Milan 2024 Roadshow Promotes Kazakhstan’s Tourism

ASTANA – Milan hosted the Astana – Milan 2024 roadshow on Nov. 19 aimed at developing cooperation between Kazakhstan and Italy in the tourism sector.

The event was organized by the Astana Akimat (administration) and the Astana Development Center under the tourist brand Visit Astana, with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in Italy, the Italian-Kazakh Trade Association (ACIK), Neos S.p.A, and the Italian-Kazakh Chamber of Commerce (CCIK).

During the event, memorandums of understanding were signed for long-term cooperation and the implementation of joint projects to promote Astana as a tourism and business hub, reported CCIK press service.

“The flow of tourists from Italy to Kazakhstan is growing. Now there is a significant increase in the number of Italians traveling to the Central Asian country. The opening of the direct flight from Milan to Almaty seems to have further boosted this trend. The meeting focused on the tourist flows to Kazakhstan, demonstrating the significance of this topic for the government. Tourism is a priority area for the Kazakh economy,” said Kazakh Ambassador to Italy Yerbolat Sembayev.

ACIK President Marco Beretta, who was appointed as the Kazakh Ambassador of Tourism in Italy, highlighted Kazakhstan’s vast and diverse tourism potential, emphasizing Astana as a vibrant center for Italian tourists. He also noted the ongoing collaboration with leading Italian tour operators and local businesses to realize these opportunities.

The event’s program included presentations on Astana’s tourism potential, business meetings, and cultural activities. As part of the roadshow, infopack tours were also raffled for Italian media representatives, generating additional interest in Astana and fostering deeper engagement with the Italian audience.

The Astana – Milan 2024 roadshow demonstrated a successful format for collaboration, laying the foundation for the continued development of tourism and the promotion of Astana as an international tourist and business destination.