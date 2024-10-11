SCAT Airlines to Launch Direct Flights Between Kazakhstan & Austria in Spring 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s SCAT Airlines plans to launch direct flights between Kazakhstan and Austria in the spring next year. The flights will be operated twice a week.

This was announced during the ninth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Austria Business Council, reported the Kazakh Transport Ministry’s press service on Oct. 11.

The meeting was attended by Kazakh Deputy Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev, Vice President of SKAT Airlines Vladimir Sytnik, representatives of the Kazakh Embassy in Austria, Austrian State Secretary for Tourism Susanne Kraus-Winkler and CEO of Vienna Airport Julian Jäger.