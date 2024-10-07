Overseas Voting in Nuclear Power Plant Referendum Completes 

By Dana Omirgazy in Referendum 2024 on 7 October 2024

ASTANA – All 74 precinct commissions of the nuclear power plant referendum abroad have completed their work.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, 9,976 Kazakh citizens cast their votes in 59 countries. This marked a voter turnout of 81.06%.

Approximately 69.8 percent of people voted in favor of constructing a nuclear power plant, according to exit poll results announced at midnight on Oct. 7.

According to the Central Election Commission, voter turnout reached 63.87% as of 8 p.m. Astana time on Oct. 6. 


