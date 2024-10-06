Nearly 70% of Voters Support Nuclear Power Plant Construction, Exit Poll Shows

ASTANA – Approximately 69.8 percent of people voted in favor of constructing a nuclear power plant, according to exit poll results announced at midnight on Oct. 7 by Alibek Tazhibayev, an expert at the Sotsis-A Institute for Social Research.

Around 30.2 percent of people voted against the construction. The voter turnout was declared at 67.3 percent.

It is reported that 283,519 citizens were surveyed at 189 polling stations, with a margin of error of ± 1.5%.

On Oct.6, polls were conducted at 10,323 polling stations, including 74 abroad in 59 countries. Polling stations were open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. without breaks.

Approximately 230 public associations in Kazakhstan served as observers, with international observers also monitoring the transparency of the voting process.

According to the Central Election Commission, voter turnout reached 63.87% as of 8 p.m. Astana time.

Preliminary official results are expected to be announced on Monday, Oct. 7, at a time to be determined by the commission.