Preliminary Results Show Voter Turnout at Nearly 64% in Kazakhstan’s National Referendum

ASTANA — Preliminary results from an Oct. 6 national referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan indicate a high level of civic participation, with regional variations in voter turnout across the country. Voter turnout reached 63.87% as of 8 p.m. Astana time, reported the Central Election Commission (CEC) at a press briefing.

“The voting in all polling stations across Kazakhstan has completed. CEC members began calculating the votes,” said CEC Deputy Chairman Konstantin Petrov.

The region with the highest voter turnout is the Kyzylorda Region, which recorded a participation rate of 82.48%. Other regions with high participation include the Turkistan Region at 75.31%, the Aktobe Region at 75.11%, and the Kostanai Region at 73.45%.

In contrast, the lowest voter turnout was recorded in the city of Almaty, where 25.39% of eligible voters participated in the referendum, a trend that the city has shown in almost all previous elections.

In Astana, the country’s capital, 50.81% of eligible voters exercised their right, while in Shymkent, another city of national significance, voter turnout reached 70.57%.

The East Kazakhstan and the Abai regions also saw notable participation in the referendum of 73.79% and 69.57%, respectively.

The referendum saw voters deciding on whether Kazakhstan should proceed with plans to build its first nuclear power plant. There were more than 10,000 polling stations, including 74 in Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions abroad.

Voting continues in 60 polling stations at Kazakhstan’s diplomatic and consular missions abroad. As of 7 p.m. Astana time, the voter turnout abroad reached 59.79%, with 7,358 people casting their ballot, said Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko at a press briefing earlier today. Thirteen polling stations abroad completed voting.

International observers also delivered their reports on the conduct of the national referendum at press briefings in Astana.

The referendum has reignited debates over the future of Kazakhstan’s energy sector. Proponents of the nuclear power plant argue that it is a necessary step toward reducing the country’s reliance on coal and natural gas, while opponents raise concerns about environmental risks and long-term safety.

Final results are expected to be announced in the next seven days. Exit polls are expected after midnight.