Leading Expert Provides Insights on President Tokayev’s Speech at Astana Think Tank Forum

ASTANA – The inaugural Astana Think Tank Forum 2024 took place in the Kazakh capital on Oct. 16-17, where participants explored the role of middle powers in global affairs. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the plenary session on Oct. 17, highlighting the rise of middle powers and underscoring the United Nations’ critical role in fostering global cooperation and progress.

Yerkin Tukumov, the director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS), commented on Tokayev’s speech, highlighting several key points.

“It is easy to start a war, but hard to end it. We see this happening in the world today,” Tukumov told Kazinform news agency. “According to some reports, there are about 28 armed conflicts globally, resulting in the deaths of thousands. These conflicts began at different times, and as of this year, none have ended, with only one — the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan — entering a frozen stage. The other 27 conflicts continue. Today, the President emphasized that dialogue is the only solution.”

He underscored the importance of developing a proactive foreign policy to ensure security, stability and the development of Central Asia, which aligns with the concept of a middle power, though there are no set criteria defining such a status.

“Some say it’s GDP, economic strength or technological development. Others point to military power, or peacekeeping and foreign policy. However, some experts believe Kazakhstan meets these criteria. We are proactive, and the Kazakh President is a world-class diplomat. Tokayev’s diplomacy aims to bring our country to prosperity. Every visit and forum involves substantial efforts to enhance Kazakhstan’s role and attract investment, all for the benefit of the nation,” said Tukumov.

He also emphasized the importance of human capital, which is becoming increasingly vital for Kazakhstan. Tukumov stated that no country can be competitive without technology and human capital, regardless of its size or power.

“Tokayev highlighted that we have become more visible as a country and as the Central Asian region, which reflects growing global interest. For a long time, we were on the periphery. After gaining independence, some predicted ‘Balkanization’ or ‘Afghanization’ for us, but 32-33 years later, we have proven them wrong. We are now an established state, with Kazakhstan holding a significant position by all indicators,” he said.

While acknowledging that the country still faces challenges, Tukumov said Kazakhstan has much to be proud of and room for further growth. He also mentioned the country’s growing diplomatic experience.

“It is no coincidence that we established the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID). This shows the competencies we have developed. We have been involved in the Afghan peace process for years and even participated in inter-Tajik peace negotiations,” he said.

Tukumov added that Kazakhstan has always prioritized resolving border issues in Central Asia and was among the first to successfully delimit its borders with neighboring countries.

He noted that Kazakhstan’s status as a middle power brings certain responsibilities, with the primary obligation being to drive positive change rather than negative outcomes.

“Finding reconciliation and the path to development is always harder, but it is our responsibility. President Tokayev understands this and places great emphasis on peacekeeping. Hospitality and openness are ingrained in the Kazakh code, and this demonstrates that our only way forward is through an open foreign policy,” said Tukumov.

He emphasized that although Kazakhstan is surrounded by countries under sanctions, it serves as a strong example of decentralization. Kazakhstan’s goal is to transition to a completely different economic model within the next ten years.

The article was originally published in Kazinform.