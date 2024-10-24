Kazakhstan’s Renewable Energy Generation Rises Significantly

ASTANA – Renewable energy sources provided 6.67% of total generation in Kazakhstan in January-September, according to the Energy Ministry’s document on electricity production by renewable energy sources published on Oct. 18.

Between January and September, renewable energy sources generated 5.78 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of power. The first nine months saw an 18% rise in power output from renewable energy sources compared to last year.

The largest share of electricity generation comes from wind power plants—3.2 billion kWh— the smallest from bioelectric power plants—560,000 kWh. Solar power plants generated 1.6 billion kWh, and small hydroelectric power plants generated 944.4 million kWh.

The cumulative installed capacity of the renewable energy assets stands at 2.9 gigawatts (GW), including 1.4 GW of wind power plants, 269.785 megawatts (MW) of small hydroelectric power plants, 1.2 GW of solar power plants, and 1.77 MW of bioelectric power plants.