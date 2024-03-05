Kazakhstan’s Renewable Energy Sector Gains Momentum with 146 Facilities in Operation

ASTANA — The Kazakh Ministry of Energy released a report on the country’s burgeoning landscape of renewable energy, boasting 146 operational renewable energy facilities exceeding 100 kilowatts (kW) on March 4, Kazinform news agency reported.

The cumulative installed capacity of these renewable energy assets stands at an impressive 2.9 gigawatts (GW), highlighting Kazakhstan’s commitment to harnessing clean and sustainable energy sources. The breakdown of these facilities reveals a diversified portfolio encompassing wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas power plants, each playing a pivotal role in reshaping the country’s energy landscape.

Wind power emerges as a frontrunner in Kazakhstan’s renewable energy sector, with 59 wind power plants collectively generating 1.41 GW of clean energy. Spread across various regions, including Abai, Zhetysu, Almaty, and Akmola, these wind farms harness the nation’s abundant wind resources to generate electricity efficiently and sustainably.

Solar power plants, with 45 facilities harnessing the sun’s power, produce 1.2 GW of electricity. Spanning regions such as Abai, Zhetysu, and Karagandy, these solar farms capitalize on Kazakhstan’s ample sunlight to fuel the country’s energy needs with minimal environmental impact.

Hydroelectric power plants, 39 in total, contribute an additional 269.6 megawatts (MW) to Kazakhstan’s renewable energy portfolio. These facilities, strategically located across the country, harness the kinetic energy of flowing water to generate electricity, offering a reliable and sustainable energy source for the nation.

Furthermore, Kazakhstan embraces the potential of biogas power, with three facilities boasting a combined capacity of 1.77 MW. These biogas plants utilize organic waste materials to produce clean energy, further diversifying the nation’s renewable energy mix and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

These renewable energy facilities are spread nationwide, where each region plays a vital role in advancing the country’s renewable energy agenda, fostering economic growth, and mitigating environmental impact.