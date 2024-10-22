Kazakhstan Launches In-Depth Course on Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies

ASTANA – In collaboration with the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education, Binance Kazakhstan, a leading provider in the cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure space, will conduct webinars for students from more than 100 universities nationwide as part of the course launched on Oct. 22.

According to Binance’s press service, this course aims to provide deeper knowledge of blockchain technology, decentralized applications (DApps), decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and crypto trading. It consists of 70 modules and will run until Nov. 22, free to all Binance users in Kazakhstan. Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate.

The ministry officials say the importance of crypto education cannot be overestimated, especially in Kazakhstan, where blockchain technology can become a decisive factor in economic growth. Projects such as Crypto School are helping to build crypto literacy in the CIS region, assisting users to confidently integrate digital assets into their daily lives while navigating security and regulatory complexities.

Binance Academy, launched in 2018, is the leading platform for blockchain and cryptocurrency education, featuring over 800 articles, glossaries, and courses on blockchain, cryptocurrency, and Web3. It serves millions of learners in more than 30 languages worldwide.

In September, Binance Kazakhstan received formal approval from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) for a full regulatory license.