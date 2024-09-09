Binance Kazakhstan Becomes First Digital Asset Platform to Receive AFSA Full Regulatory License

ASTANA — Binance Kazakhstan, the world’s leading cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure provider’s subsidiary, received formal approval from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) for a full regulatory license on Sept. 6.

With this approval, Binance Kazakhstan will become the first fully regulated Digital Asset Trading Facility (DATF). This important milestone demonstrates Binance Kazakhstan’s compliance with Kazakhstan’s regulatory regime and underscores the company’s commitment to operating within the highest standards of trust and security, reported the Binance press service.

“Binance Kazakhstan has undergone an extensive due diligence process, including an external financial audit and ISO certifications for information security and privacy management. In addition, a number of internal reviews and external inspections have been conducted to ensure full compliance with all regulatory requirements,” according to Binance.

These licenses will allow Binance Kazakhstan to operate a digital asset trading and exchange platform and offer brokerage and custodian services for digital assets. This achievement demonstrates the regulator’s confidence in Binance Kazakhstan’s systems, controls, and cybersecurity protocols.

“We are very pleased to receive formal preliminary approval for a full license from the regulator. This achievement reflects our commitment to maintaining high standards of compliance, security, and operational efficiency. We look forward to receiving a full license to provide a broader range of services to our users in Kazakhstan. We are also committed to investing in the development of the Kazakhstan digital asset market, taking into account the best practices of local regulators in the region,” said Vishal Sachindran, head of regional markets at Binance.