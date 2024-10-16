EU Confirms its Interest in Attracting Expertise and Investment for TITR Progress

ASTANA – The European delegation confirmed its interest in developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) by attracting expertise and investments within the Global Gateway strategy during the 21st meeting of the Kazakhstan-European Union Cooperation Council on Oct. 14 in Luxembourg.

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó took part in the council meeting.

According to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, the officials emphasized the TITR’s prospects for the expansion of logistics, trade, and investment ties between the Asian and European markets. They welcomed the establishment of the Coordination Platform for TITR development, stressing the need for joint efforts to launch specific projects as soon as possible.

They focused on green energy cooperation, highlighting green hydrogen development and the transition to a sustainable economy.

Nurtleu invited European partners to engage actively in investment projects related to this sector.

The delegations addressed transport relations, noting the progress made in negotiating a horizontal agreement on air transportation. Nurtleu emphasized the particular importance of accelerating the simplification of the EU visa process for Kazakh citizens, while the EU confirmed its readiness to negotiate agreements on visa facilitation and readmission.

Szijjártó noted Kazakhstan’s reforms and its commitment to creating favorable conditions for attracting direct investments. He also pointed out the opportunities for energy and sustainable development cooperation following Kazakhstan’s recent referendum on nuclear power plant construction.

The officials also discussed food security, stressing Kazakhstan’s potential to increase grain and agricultural exports to the EU. Additionally, they spoke about expanding educational cooperation through EU programs, creating new opportunities for Kazakh students.

In a session focused on regional and international security, the discussions addressed challenges in Central Asia, Afghanistan, and the Middle East. Climate change and its threat to sustainable development were also raised. The EU expressed interest in Kazakhstan’s proposal to host a Regional Climate Summit under the UN’s auspices in 2026.

Nurtleu also held talks with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, where they discussed strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU.