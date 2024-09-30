Astana to Host International Denis Ten Memorial Tournament 

ASTANA—The Kazakh capital will host the Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2024, a fifth international figure skating tournament, at the Barys Arena from Oct.3 to 5. The tournament commemorates Denis Ten, a celebrated Kazakh figure skater who tragically died in July 2018.

More than 120 athletes from 31 countries will participate in the event, including Kazakh skater Dias Zhirenbayev, Italy’s Daniel Grassl, Georgia’s Anastasia Gubanova, American Starr Andrews, Canada’s Alexa Rakic, and Ye Kuan and Hannah Lim from South Korea.

The competition will feature single skating and ice dancing in both adult and junior categories. The presidents of figure skating federations from Germany, Georgia, and Canada are among the invited guests.

The tournament will run from Oct.3-4, with the award ceremony and gala show set for Oct. 5.

Ten was the first skater from Kazakhstan to win medals at the Olympic Games, World Championships and other prestigious events. He won bronze in the men’s individual category at the 2014 Winter Olympics, earned medals at the World Championships in 2013 and 2015, and achieved gold at the 2015 Continental Championships and the 2011 Asian Winter Games, among other distinctions.

The Denis Ten Foundation, established in August 2018 to honor his memory, is dedicated to supporting figure skating in Kazakhstan—one of the Ten’s personal goals.

Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2024 is organized by the Denis Ten Foundation Public Foundation and its general sponsor, Samruk Kazyna JSC. The event is supported by the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Astana’s akimat (city administration) and the SportQory Sports Support Fund.