President Visits Turkistan Region, Meets With Civil Society

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev visited educational, cultural and sports facilities in the Turkistan Region during his Sept. 27 visit.

The President’s working trip began with a visit to the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum, according to the Akorda press service.

Tokayev honored the memory of the poet, thinker and spiritual teacher Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, who is significant for the entire Turkic world, as well as other famous historical figures buried in the mausoleum. The President was informed about the comprehensive research work being conducted at the mausoleum, which is included on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The President also learned about the educational process and research projects of the Bilim-Innovation boarding school students.

Currently, 29 schools for 14,000 students are being built in the Turkistan Region as part of the Comfortable School national project. Additionally, 20 educational facilities will be built using funds seized from individuals convicted of corruption, 13 of which are planned to be commissioned this year. By the end of the year, the issues with four emergency and five three-shift schools in the region will be resolved.

Tokayev then visited the new Ice Palace, which has created year-round conditions for classes in sports disciplines such as short track, figure skating and hockey. Equipment from Italy, Canada, Germany and Finland were used in its construction. Special technology allows the rink’s shape to be altered, enabling several sports to be practiced simultaneously.

While visiting the new House of Friendship, Tokayev met with representatives of the intelligentsia and members of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.

“I specially came to the sacred land of Turkistan. The region has a bright future. I want to thank our veterans, who set an example for the youth. First, we must support the younger generation. We need to work together for the good of the country. You are all well aware of the current situation. There are various external risks. Representatives of 50 nationalities live here in the Turkistan Region. I am grateful to everyone for the friendship and hard work in developing our state. There have never been any phobias in Kazakhstan. and there never will be, because we are a united, tolerant, patient and hardworking people. This is the most important thing. We will continue to build our harmonious society,” said Tokayev.