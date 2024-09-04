President Tokayev Reviews Preparations for Fifth World Nomad Games

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the readiness of the national team, sports complexes, hotels, and cultural facilities during a Sept. 3 meeting on preparations for the fifth World Nomad Games, reported Akorda.

He reviewed reports on public transport, security measures, and cleanliness during the event. The President stressed that the Nomad Games are the largest global competition in national sports. He underscored the importance of high-level organization, ensuring comfort for guests and athletes, and showcasing Kazakhstan’s rich history and culture.