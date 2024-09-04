President Tokayev Reviews Preparations for Fifth World Nomad Games

By Staff Report in 5th World Nomad Games on 4 September 2024

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the readiness of the national team, sports complexes, hotels, and cultural facilities during a Sept. 3 meeting on preparations for the fifth World Nomad Games, reported Akorda.

He reviewed reports on public transport, security measures, and cleanliness during the event. The President stressed that the Nomad Games are the largest global competition in national sports. He underscored the importance of high-level organization, ensuring comfort for guests and athletes, and showcasing Kazakhstan’s rich history and culture.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »