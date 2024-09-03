Kazakhstan Anticipates Over 100,000 Foreign Tourists for World Nomad Games

By Dana Omirgazy in 5th World Nomad Games, Editor’s Picks on 3 September 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is ready to welcome over 100,000 foreign tourists for the fifth World Nomad Games, scheduled for Sept. 8 to 13, said Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev.

“Over 2,000 athletes from 89 countries have confirmed their participation. International media are also showing considerable interest. For example, representatives of world media, including Euronews, BBC and CNN, are expected to arrive, which will help demonstrate the cultural and sports wealth of Kazakhstan to a wide audience,” said Yerkinbayev, reported the National and Equestrian Sports Center’s press service on Sept. 3.

During the World Nomad Games, the national team of Kazakhstan will take part in all 21 types of traditional sports. 


