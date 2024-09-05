Kazakhstan Showcases Digital Family Card as Key Innovation at Asia-Pacific Conference

ASTANA — The Digital Family Card, designed to ensure equal access for Kazakh citizens to state support in the social sector, was among the innovative GovTech solutions Kazakhstan presented at the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Digital Inclusion and Transformation on Sept. 3.

According to the UN Development Program’s (UNDP) press service, the Digital Family Card is a predictive tool that identifies social risks that may lead to difficult life situations. It is intended to streamline the state’s social obligations and ensure that citizens receive timely and appropriate support.

Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and UN Under-Secretary-General praised Kazakhstan’s leadership in digital innovation, noting that the Digital Family Card stands as an example of how digital tools can enhance the efficiency and transparency of social protection systems.

The card guarantees that all Kazakh citizens have equal access to state support. It serves as a tool for determining medium and long-term tasks and directions of social policy and a daily electronic notifier for citizens about their rights to various types of assistance, depending on their social status.

Since its launch in 2022, the Digital Family Card has used over 100 socio-economic indicators and has already facilitated more than 2.2 million social services for Kazakh citizens.

“UNDP highly values its partnership with the Government of Kazakhstan in promoting the digital transformation agenda that considers the needs of the most vulnerable segments of the population. The Digital Family Card project is an excellent example of the synergy of new technologies, partnership, and strategic vision, becoming a catalyst for necessary changes to ‘leave no one behind.’ This is an important step towards inclusive development and social well-being of Kazakh citizens,” commented UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Katarzyna Wawiernia.

Besides the Digital Family Card, Kazakhstan has launched several other initiatives, including the Smart Bridge portal for data access, the Smart Data Ukimet system for government decision-making, and the eOtinish platform embodying the principles of a hearing government. Kazakhstan has also pioneered AI projects that enhance public safety and reduce road accidents in pilot cities.

Kazakhstan also announced the establishment of the Digital Solutions Centre for Sustainable Development, which will serve as a hub for innovation, research, and collaboration and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals. The country has proposed 23 digital solutions for Asia-Pacific countries, covering public services, cloud document management, taxation, and customs procedures.